Mick Foley Hits Out At WWE For Going 'overboard' With Returning Superstars

Former WWE champion and Hall of Famer Mick Foley was recently interviewed by The Wrestling Inc Daily where he talked about the WWE and the major ongoing storylines. Mick Foley also talked about fellow WWE Hall of Famer Edge's return and said that WWE is going overboard with the returning superstars. However, Mick Foley mentioned that he likes the storyline between Edge and Randy Orton. Mick Foley even said that Edge vs Randy Orton could be the match of the night at WWE WrestleMania 36.

"I think WWE may be pushing it with the returning Superstars, but Edge and Randy Orton is gonna captivate the audience,” said Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

WWE is doing everything they can to make WrestleMania 36 huge. Until now, returning superstars like Edge, Goldberg, John Cena and The Undertaker are scheduled to feature in some major matches. There is also a rumour that Edge’s wife and former WWE superstar Beth Phoenix could make a return for WrestleMania. Many also believe that former Diva's Champion Paige could make her much-awaited return.

At WrestleMania 36, Goldberg is scheduled to defend his WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns. John Cena, on the other hand, will face ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt and The Undertaker will go head-to-head against AJ Styles. Though it is yet to be made official, Edge could face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 36. Paige could face current WWE SmackDown Champion Bayley as the two have been going back and forth for weeks on Twitter.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Matches made official until now

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Want to thank @WWEonFOX and more importantly @WWEUniverse for such an emotional experience on #Smackdown. I went to Boston to say ‘goodbye’ but realized that no matter where life takes me, @WWE is always home.

Now, onto #WrestleMania! pic.twitter.com/XFFPQg6bHR — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 3, 2020

