WWE SmackDown Results: Wyatt Vs Cena, Goldberg Vs Reigns Announced For WrestleMania 36

In a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, fans saw the much-awaited return of John Cena. The night also saw Roman Reigns confront the new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg and challenge him for a title match at WrestleMania 36. Bray Wyatt, on the other hand, also appeared after John Cena’s segment and challenged him by pointing towards the WrestleMania 36 sign.

Shinsuke Nakamura and IC Champion Braun Strowman signed a contract for their upcoming title match at Elimination Chamber. The Usos also confronted the new SmackDown Tag-Team Champions Miz & John Morrison and challenged them for a Tag-Team match. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley teamed up with Banks to take on the duo of Naomi and Lacey Evans.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Goldberg vs The Fiend, Roman Reigns vs King Corbin confirmed

WWE SmackDown results: Major matches/segments happened this week

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg

Goldberg opened the show by entering the ring. He revealed that he is looking forward to WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns responded and received a great reaction from the WWE Universe. The two superstars came face to face and Roman Reign broke the silence by saying, "I’m next!" Roman Reigns left the ring after challenging Goldberg for the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison defeats Big E

WWE SmackDown results: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt confronts John Cena

After a year, John Cena returned to the WWE ring with a raucous response. He said he is really honoured to be in the WWE ring again and promised that he will always be called a WWE superstar. Talking about WrestleMania 36, John Cena said that he shouldn't be a part of WrestleMania because he hasn’t earned the spot. John Cena ended his speech by saying, “this wasn't goodbye forever, just goodbye for now.”

It looked like John Cena was giving a retirement speech and fans won’t be able to see him wrestle again. John Cena left the ring and as he was about to say his last goodbye, "The Fiend" appeared from behind and pointed to the WrestleMania 36 sign. In response, Cena tipped his hat to accept "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt’s challenge.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns beats Dolph Ziggler, Bray Wyatt mocks The Miz's family

WWE SmackDown results: Other matches/segments that happened this week

Naomi defeats Bayley by disqualification

Naomi & Lacey Evans defeat Bayley & Sasha Banks

Robert Roode defeats Kofi Kingston

Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Sami Zayn attack Braun Strowman during the Elimination Chamber contract signing

Daniel Bryan defeats Curtis Axel

The Usos defeat The Miz & John Morrison

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results and highlights: Bray Wyatt inflicts another assault on Daniel Bryan