John Cena leaves fans in euphoria makes unexpected return at WWE Money in the Bank

16-time WWE World Champion John Cena made a startling comeback at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Cena received a rousing reception from the crowd present at the O2 arena. Cena gave London fans the usual chills and even hinted to bring the grandest stage of them all-WrestleMania- to the UK.

3 things you need to know:

John Cena makes his first appearance after WWE WrestleMania 39

He received a rousing reception from the 02 crowd

He was interrupted by Greyson Waller

John Cena returns at WWE Money in the Bank

John Cena, who is not as frequent in WWE as he used to be, once again made it known that he is the face that runs the place. Speculations were rife about the return of the biggest babyface as prior to the event he was seen in London. And indeed the WWE Universe witnessed the "You can't see me" theme hit out of nowhere.

As Cena addressed the crowd, "Thank you, Cena" chants started to reverberate in the facility. He then gave fans another reason to scream with delight. Cena made it known that he intends to bring WrestleMania to London. The deafening noise that emanated when he said “I’m here to try to bring WrestleMania to London” was a spectacle that now appears rarely in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Greyson Waller interrupts John Cena

As the former WWE Champion was making the crowd pop, Greyson Waller made his way and received loud jeers. He cut out the promo of Cena and lashed out at the crowd. He then stated that if WrestleMania is taking the international route, then Australia should be the first stop. The audience "booed" Waller at the top of their voices. An agitated Waller attacked Cena and even knocked off the hat of the leader of Cenation. Cena came back and hit Waller with an attitude adjustment.

As John Cena has taken the onus to put over the rising talent, thus, a match against Greyson Waller could become a reality. However, the chances of it happening soon at the show of shows in London are less likely, since Philadelphia has been locked in as the venue for WrestleMania 40 and Minneapolis is being targetted for the 41st edition of the eminent PPV. What do you think about this match-up?