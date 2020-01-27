Royal Rumble: Triple H Says WWE Doesn't Tell Superstars To Point At WrestleMania Sign

It's a tradition in WWE that whoever wins the Royal Rumble match must point at the WrestleMania sign. Apparently, this is not something that the company tells its superstars to do. In an interview with BT Sport, Triple H claimed that WWE doesn’t direct their superstars to point at the WrestleMania sign.

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble: Edge Makes Emotional Return To In-ring Action, Delivers Vicious Spear

Triple H explains why superstars point at the WrestleMania sign

Triple H stated that it’s funny how wrestler point at the WrestleMania sign. Triple H clarified that WWE does not tell anybody to point at the sign and that it is something that everybody wants to do themselves. From a superstar’s perspective, Triple H explained that people who compete in the ring have the opportunity to point at the WrestleMania sign after years of watching the sport as a fan. He further explained that it shows how the superstar is finally getting the opportunity to be the guy that is going to WrestleMania.

Also Read | Triple H And Stephanie McMahon's Combined Net Worth, WWE Role And Relationship History

Drew McIntyre makes a point by pointing at WrestleMania sign after his win at the Royal Rumble 2020

It certainly did not come as a surprise when Drew McIntyre overcame the odds at Royal Rumble 2020 in Houston. He ended up pointing to the WrestleMania sign to indicate that his time has finally come. Drew McIntyre, who entered proceedings at No. 16, was able to withstand every man in the ring including Brock Lesnar (whom he eliminated). He gave his fans a teaser of what may come at the upcoming WrestleMania. In the Women's Royal Rumble match, Charlotte Flair emerged as the winner.

Also Read | John Cena To Triple H, Superstars Who Entered At No. 30 And Won The Royal Rumble

LESNAR'S GONE



MCINTYRE IS OVER AS FUCK, LOOK AT THE CROWD REACTION! #ROYALRUMBLE pic.twitter.com/vjyUv6xfBq — GiveMeSport - WWE (@GMS_WWE) January 27, 2020

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble: Drew McIntyre Emerges Victorious After Eliminating Roman Reigns

Image credits: Instagram | Triple H