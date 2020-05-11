Former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio Arrested For Sexual Assault, Mugshot Released

According to recent reports, former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, whose real name is Jose A. Rodriguez Chucuan, has been arrested by the police for sexually assaulting and injuring a woman. FOX San Antonio claims that Alberto Del Rio was arrested on May 4, 2020, after the unnamed victim contacted police on May 3, 2020, about the incident. Reports reveal that Alberto Del Rio was taken into custody on May 9, 2020, at around 11 am (local time). Alberto Del Rio was sent to Bexar County jail and was charged with ‘one count of sexual assault and one count of simple assault’.

Alberto Del Rio arrested: Unnamed victim talks about Alberto Del Rio sexual assault

According to reports, the victim told the authorities that Alberto Del Rio slapped her across the face and slapped her again when she asked him the reason behind the assault. The victim said that Alberto Del Rio forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. The victim revealed more disturbing details about the whole ordeal.

“the victim told police they walked downstairs and he forced her to wear a dress and dance for him. She told him she didn’t want to, and he said not to cry because, if she did, he would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere,” said reports.

Earlier, while speaking on Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, Alberto Del Rio revealed that he is in talks with WWE for a mid-2020 return. However, his claims were later squashed by WWE officials. In September 2016 Alberto Del Rio left WWE to join Impact Wrestling. Later, he left wrestling and returned to MMA. He fought former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz and lost the bout via first-round submission.

I rarely tweet about Twitter trends. But I've just read the news about #AlbertoDelRio arrest & I'm sickened to the core.

The man needs locking up for a long time, the book thrown at him & blacklisting from any #wrestling company he's associated with. What a disgusting man. — Steven R. Jackson 🌈👏 (@SteJay215) May 11, 2020

