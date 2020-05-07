Money In The Bank Throwback: When John Cena Claimed The Vacant WWE Championship; Watch

Serial World Champion John Cena silenced all his critics including Stephanie McMahon and Triple H as he went on to claim the vacant WWE World titles in the Ladder match at Money In The Bank in 2014. The Authority did everything they could to stop John Cena from winning the contest, but the self-acclaimed “Mr Money In The Bank’ rose above all adversities and notched the victory in one of the best ways possible. The eight-man battle for the vacant World titles at MITB 2014 pitted some of the best wrestlers against each other ins the WWE ring. However, John Cena managed to have the last laugh after a hard-fought ‘dog-fight’.

Money In the Bank throwback: When John Cena became a World Champion at MITB 2014

The WWE universe looked on in awe as Roman Reigns, Sheamus, Kane, Randy Orton, Alberto Del Rio, Bray Wyatt, Cesaro, and John Cena made their way to the ring to battle for the vacant WWE titles at MITB 2014. Daniel Bryan’s unfortunate neck injury forced him to vacate his world title and WWE decided to line up a blockbuster event to determine their new Champion. The contestants put on a show and then some as the fight turned into a long battle at Money In The Bank 2014.

However, John Cena managed to stay relevant until the end of the fight. After a brief battle, the contest appeared to be in Randy Orton’s favour as The Viper almost made it to the top of the ladder. However, Kane interfered and spoiled the moment for Viper fans. Though Kane managed to spoil Orton's party, 'The Demon' could not attain victory as he got to taste an ‘Attitude Adjustment’ from John Cena at MITB 2014. After thrashing Demon Kane, ‘Mr, Money In the Bank’ climbed the ladder and brought down the belts to become the new WWE World Champion at MITB 2014.

Image courtesy: WWE.com