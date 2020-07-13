Rusev Tests COVID-19 Positive Days After Lana’s Parents Contracted The Virus

Former WWE superstar Rusev – real name Miroslav Barnyashev – recently released a video on his YouTube page where he confirmed that he tested positive for coronavirus. “Big breaking news, hold on. … I am absolutely positive for COVID-19. I am absolutely 100 percent, super mega, incredibly positive,” he said. Rusev initially thought that he hadn't contracted the virus because he misread his test result after getting checked. However, on Sunday, doctors called him and gave him the bad news.

The news comes just a few days after his wife, Lana, announced that her parents had tested positive for the virus. While giving an update on his in-laws’ health, Rusev said that Lana’s mother has been discharged from the hospital and is currently ‘recovering at home’. Her father, on the other hand, is also at home but has lost a lot of weight. Rusev revealed that he sent his father-in-law some protein shakes after he asked Miro how to get his weight back.

Rusev COVID-19 positive: Rusev feeling ‘great’ despite testing positive

Though Rusev has ‘lost his sense of taste and smell,’ he asserted that he's feeling great. He claimed that earlier, he was tired for a bit, but he thought it was due to working out. He also stated that he’s not going to step out of his house and will spend more time in the gym. Rusev admitted that his family is going through a ‘hard’ time. However, he considers himself lucky that he feels as good as he does. He claimed that his peak physical condition might have a lot to do with how well he’s feeling despite testing positive for coronavirus.

Rusev is a former WWE United States Champion who was released by the company in April 2020. He’s currently waiting for his non-compete clause to expire so that he can join another wrestling promotion. According to various reports, there is a strong chance Rusev will join AEW once his WWE contract expires. There is speculation that Rusev has a really good relationship with AEW superstar Chris Jericho and would love to work with him again. A couple of days ago, Rusev teased his AEW debut as he praised Chris Jericho and called him a locker room leader.

Image Source: WWE.com

