Rusev Slams Hater For Posting A Derogatory Insult Against His Wife Lana

Former WWE superstar Rusev, who now goes by the name Miro, recently took to Twitter and slammed a hater for posting a derogatory insult against his wife Lana. The Twitter user named Carl Wilson tagged both Rusev and Lana in the vile and insulting tweet. “Ur just an annoying c*** we shud call u th***,” tweeted Wilson. This comment was not taken well by Rusev as he called out the hater publicly on Twitter. Rusev's response focused on the hater’s Twitter profile picture, where he can be seen with a toddler. Rusev commented by asking what kind of a father is the person and what will his child learn from him if he behaves in such a manner.

This is a father and his lovely little child. What example this child will have in his future. Also hope you never have a daughter so other FATHERS CALL HER that name https://t.co/GpKJGhVQGR — Miro (@ToBeMiro) July 1, 2020

Why was former United States Champion Rusev released by WWE?

Rusev’s last WWE appearance was on the January 20 episode of WWE RAW where he teamed up with Liv Morgan to take on Lana and Bobby Lashley. Since then, reports started surfacing that Rusev does not want to be a part of a storyline where he has to fight with his wife Lana every day in front of millions. According to reports, Rusev wanted to leave the company in February and had several arguments with WWE officials. In April, Rusev got what he wanted and was released by the company as part of the budget cuts amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, Rusev was not the only superstar to be released from the company.

According to WWE, they released 40 percent of their staff. Apart from Rusev, WWE let go of a number on-screen performers, including former WWE Champion Zack Ryder, Erick Rowan and the O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) among others. WWE also released produces Lance Storm, Mike Rotunda and a few more. WWE legend and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also found himself cut from the promotion.

Speaking on the budget cuts, WWE announced that they were taking various measures to improve their cash flow amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We are reducing the salaries of executives and board members, decreasing operating expenses, cutting talent expenses, third party staffing and consulting, and deferring spending on the construction of the company's new headquarters for at least six months,” revealed the statement. WWE took these drastic measures even after the company was allowed to continue to run live TV shows in Florida.

BREAKING: WWE has come to terms on the release of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Lio Rush (Lionel Green). We wish them all the best in their future endeavors. https://t.co/cX449nNSLU — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2020

