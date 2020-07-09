Lana Confirms Her Mother Tested Positive For COVID-19, Fans Show Their Support

WWE superstar Lana – real name Catherine Joy Perry – recently took to Twitter and revealed that her mother is currently in an intensive care unit (ICU) after testing positive for COVID-19. Lana noted that her mother was taken to the Emergency Room (ER) after she was having trouble breathing. When the doctors tested her for COVID-19, the results came out positive. Lana also added that her mother is “asthmatic and is on oxygen”. “Please keep my Mom in your thoughts and prayers,” Lana wrote on Twitter.

My mom tested positive for covid. She is in the ICU right now. She is asthmatic and is on oxygen. Thank you for all the thoughts & prayers ❤️ — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) July 9, 2020

Lana mother coronavirus positive: WWE superstars show their support

After Lana shared the tragic news, many WWE superstars and fans voiced support for 'The Ravishing Russian' and asked her to stay strong. Lana’s current in-ring partner and long-time friend Natalya responded to Lana’s tweet by writing, ‘Prayers up… I’m thinking of your Mom’. Former Tag-Team champions Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, on the other hand, revealed that they are “sending prayers & love” to Lana’s mother. Meanwhile, WWE personality and former WWE Backstage host Renee Young offered her support by posting praying emoji and a red heart.

Lana mother coronavirus: Fans send their prayers

You and your family are on my mind and in my heart. Stay strong. — Jon Bernthal (@jonnybernthal) July 9, 2020

Wishing her a speedy recovery. — SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) July 9, 2020

I hope she gets better! — elsa (@xoxoelsa) July 9, 2020

Lana mother coronavirus: Lana’s WWE career

CJ Perry signed a deal with WWE in 2013 despite having no wrestling background. She made her WWE NXT debut on October 2013 as Rusev’s manager, Lana. Despite being an American, Lana learned Russian to develop her in-ring character and to deliver believable promos. The two were loved by fans in NXT and they soon moved to the main WWE roster. Rusev and Lana dominated from the start as Rusev’s in-ring performances and Lana’s promo delivery captured the attention of WWE fans. Within few months in WWE, Rusev became the United States Champion and the duo went on to work with WWE legends like John Cena, Big Show and The Rock.

In 2016, Lana and Rusev tied the knot but started making solo appearances in the ring. Lana then took a long break from wrestling and started focusing on her modelling career. Lana returned as a heel character as she betrayed Rusev and kissed Bobby Lashley in front of her husband. After Rusev was released from his WWE contract, Lana remained in character, mocking him on social media. Lana then began a feud with MVP, after he tried to gain Bobby Lashley as an ally. Since the past few weeks, Lana is managing Natalya and it is reported that WWE will start a major storyline involving the two.

Image Source: WWE.com, LanaWWE/Twitter

