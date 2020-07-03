Rusev Shows Off His Stunning Body Transformation After Lana Takes Over His Instagram

A couple of days ago, Lana announced that her husband Rusev - real name Miroslav Barnyashev - would be going by the name Miro once his WWE contract expires on July 15, 2020. Now, she has given fans a glimpse of Rusev’s incredible physique after being cut by the promotion. Lana went live on Instagram this week from Rusev’s account where she interacted with his fans. During the session, she turned the camera towards Rusev who was wearing a towel. At first, Rusev asked Lana to stop recording, but soon starting posing after Lana began praising his physique.

Also Read l Rusev body transformation, Rusev wife: Rusev slams hater for posting a derogatory insult against his wife Lana

Wrestling fans believe Rusev undergoing a transformation since he is waiting for his non-compete clause to expire. As reported earlier, Rusev was released by WWE in April 2020. Because he was released before his contract ended, Rusev will have to wait until the expiration of his contract to join another promotion. As revealed by his wife Lana, Rusev’s WWE contract expires on July 15 after which he will be able to work with other wrestling promotions.

Also Read l Rusev body transformation, Rusev wife: Lana throws shade at Rusev following his release from WWE

Rusev body transformation: Rusev could join AEW once his WWE contract expires

According to various reports, there is a strong chance Rusev will join AEW once his WWE contract expires. There is speculation that Rusev has a really good relationship with AEW superstar Chris Jericho and would love to work with him again. A couple of days ago, Rusev teased his AEW debut as he praised Chris Jericho and called him a locker room leader. Chris Jericho claimed this week that he is the one responsible for bringing in star wrestlers like Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy and others to AEW and if Rusev joins the company he could be a huge game-changer.

"Chris is a great dude. Having him backstage when I was with the WWE was great just because he's a great leader man. He cares so much. He was probably the biggest leader of the whole locker room, to be honest,” said Rusev on Twitch.

Also Read l Rusev body transformation, Rusev wife: Lashley opens up on Rusev feud not having a conclusion: WWE News

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed that WWE made a bad move by letting Rusev go. The current AEW commentator also explained why the 'Bulgarian Brute' will be a great addition to the AEW roster. Jim Ross said Rusev will be a great contender for any AEW title. He said he would love to see a Jon Moxley vs Rusev match in AEW. Ross then praised Rusev for being "a soft-hearted, well-raised guy," and expressed a desire to call Rusev's matches.

Also Read l Rusev body transformation, Rusev wife: Are Rusev And Lana Really Married?: WWE News

Image Courtesy: WWE.com, Miro Twitter