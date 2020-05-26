The Rock And The Undertaker Unite To Clean Sweep The SmackDown Roster 20 Years Ago; Watch

The Undertaker's documentary - ‘The Last Ride’ - took WWE fans back into the golden era of the ’90s when The Undertaker was considered an enigma in the wrestling community. The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. However, The Undertaker is no longer a consistent face in the ongoing WWE storylines but continues to make appearances at special events like WrestleMania. A number of WWE fans are still of the opinion that The Undertaker from the late ’90s was the all-time elite. One such occasion was on show when The Undertaker and The Rock teamed up to sweep away the entire roster of WWE SmackDown.

When The Undertaker and The Rock teamed up to take over the WWE SmackDown roster

Back in the year 2000, The Undertaker was in the ring when WWE CEO Vince McMahon decided to spark an all-out assault on him with assistance from the WWE SmackDown roster. However, Vince McMahon’s plans were cut short when The Rock made his way into the arena in support of The Undertaker. Few expected The Rock to come to The Undertaker's rescue but 'The Brahma Bull' shocked everyone as he made a stunning appearance, primed to lay down the law.

The ring was already filled with elite WWE superstars including the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and other DX members. However, The Rock and The Undertaker successfully took down everyone in the ring. While the entire arena looked on in surprise, two of the greatest WWE superstars united to deliver a stern message to Vince McMahon and rest of the WWE roster.

WWE: The Rock vs The Undertaker

The Rock and The Undertaker have also locked horns a couple of times in the WWE ring. Their one-on-one contest at No Way Out (2002) remains the most notable one. The long-lasting battle saw both wrestlers go the distance but The Rock managed to get the last laugh as he went on to defeat The Undertaker in front of a packed audience at the Bradley Center in Wisconsin.

Image courtesy: WWE YouTube