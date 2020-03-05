Goldberg Breaks WWE Character And Says, "I Love Roman Reigns To Death”

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg appeared on the recent episode of WWE Bump. Over there, he talked about his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36. During the interview, Goldberg was seen breaking his character and praising Roman Reigns. Goldberg said that he loves Roman Reigns and admires him as an entertainer. He then claimed that there is no animosity between him and Roman Reigns. Goldberg even called himself the biggest fan of the former WWE Champion.

“I love Roman to death. I greatly appreciate what he’s done as an entertainer and outside the ring, I’m one of his number one fans. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no animosity there,” said Goldberg.

Roman Reigns recently appeared on WWE SmackDown and challenged Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Fans loved watching the two superstars share the ring and cheered their names.

Talking about the moment at WWE Bump, Goldberg said that it was an honour to share a ring with Roman Reigns. He said he can’t wait to see how fans react when he and Roman Reigns come face-to-face at WWE WrestleMania 36.

"To be standing across the ring from a guy like @WWERomanReigns, it's truly an honor."



...@Goldberg says BEFORE saying he has a better Spear than #TheBigDog. 😳 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/A2yzP8dgtx — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020

WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns challenged Goldberg

Goldberg opened the show by entering the ring. He revealed that he is looking forward to WrestleMania 36. Roman Reigns responded and received a great reaction from the WWE Universe. The two superstars came face-to-face and Roman Reigns broke the silence by saying, "I’m next!" Roman Reigns left the ring after challenging Goldberg for a Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36.

Good luck on your Road to #WrestleMania, @Goldberg.



And thank you SO MUCH for making #WWETheBump... next. 😎 pic.twitter.com/lAtL3RaUzj — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020

