Wrestlers Who Used The Same Finishing Move In WWE - Spear Ft. Goldberg, Roman Reigns

WWE Superstars have always excited fans with their unique finishing moves. Finishing moves are not used often as they are applied only to demolish one's opponents into defeat. Each and every WWE Superstar has their own finishing move and they pull it off in their own style. ‘Spear’ is one such move that has been adopted by some of the finest wrestlers. The deadly finisher has been in use for a long time and the tradition will continue. Roman Reigns has already established himself as the master of the 'Spear' in the modern era. Let us take a look at other WWE wrestlers who've used 'Spear' as their finisher.

WWE: Wrestlers who have used the ‘Spear’

Goldberg

Goldberg has been one of the biggest names to have used the 'Spear' in WWE. He has been destroying his opponents with 'spears' since his WCW days. His return against Brock Lesnar proved that Goldberg is still one of the best to have mastered the art of the finisher. Take a look at some of the best 'Spears' from Goldberg.

Roman Reigns

The Big Dog is currently one of the biggest names in WWE. He has achieved almost everything in his eight-year-long WWE career till date. Roman Reigns excited WWE fans with deadly 'Spears' since his debut in the promotion. Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, John Cena and Seth Rollins are some of the biggest names on the WWE roster who have already tasted Roman Reign’s 'Spear'.

Edge

Multiple-time World Champion Edge had to retire from the sport due to an unfortunate injury. However, his 'Spear' remains irreplaceable in the hearts of his fans. Edge was one of the greatest of all time to have adopted the 'Spear'. Every time he unloaded it, the WWE universe went crazy.

Rhyno

Rhyno is one of the most skilled wrestlers of WWE who used the 'Spear' as his finishing move. WWE fans loved to see him in action during his prime.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)