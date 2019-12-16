Stone Cold Steve Austin Is 'my Idol', Says Goldberg On The Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has been releasing many videos to hype up the upcoming episode of Stone Cold’s The Broken Skull Sessions. It is set to feature Goldberg. Recently, WWE released a video where Goldberg can be seen calling Stone Cold his dream opponent and his idol. Another video shows Goldberg calling his long-time rival and current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar a ‘worthy opponent’.

The video starts with Stone Cold introducing Goldberg and telling him the rules of the rapid-fire round. He then starts asking Goldberg some wrestling and personal life-related questions which the former WCW Champion answers with a smile. In the round, when Stone Cold asks Goldberg about the dream opponent he never fought, Goldberg looked at the Texas Rattlesnake and took Stone Cold’s name. Stone Cold later asked Goldberg about his favourite opponent. To which, the former WWE Champion said that it was Big Show because he used to love picking a 500-pound man every day.

Goldberg calls Stone Cold Steve Austin an idol

A few hours later, WWE shared another video from The Broken Skull Sessions where Stone Cold can be seen playing some word associations with Goldberg. When asked about what he has to say to Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan, Goldberg said, ‘Thank You’. Goldberg then revealed that Brock Lesnar is a ‘worthy opponent’ and his advocate Paul Heyman is a ‘godfather’. Goldberg then called Roman Reigns the ‘future’ of WWE and said that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is his ‘idol’.

