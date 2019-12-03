The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirms Legendary WWE Superstar For 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

WWE News

In the upcoming episode of Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be hosting WCW and WWE legend Goldberg. He recently confirmed this with a tweet.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has held 19 championships throughout his wrestling career, has started hosting a new show on the WWE Network called The Broken Skull Sessions. He interviews WWE Superstars on the show. Last week, he interviewed The Undertaker on his show. Steve Austin talks about various topics with his guests on this show. In the upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be hosting WCW and WWE legend Goldberg.

Also Read | WWE: Bill Goldberg Reveals Why He Never Faced Stone Cold 'Steve Austin'

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Praises CM Punk; Calls Him “a Great Wrestler, Great Talent”

The inaugural guest of the show - The Undertaker - talked about various things. He spoke about everything from the start of his wrestling career to his Wrestlemania clash against Brock Lesnar (which broke his streak of 21-0). The first episode of the show was aired on November 24, 2019, after WWE Survivor Series. And before confirming the second guest for his show, both the legendary wrestlers - Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg - interacted with each other on Twitter.

Also Read |  WWE Gets Nostalgic, Shares Throwback Pics Of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin And The Undertaker

Also Read | 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Responds To WWE Superstars Replicating The 'Stunner'

Also Read | 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Responds To WWE Superstars Replicating The 'Stunner'

Both the Hall of Famers share a history as Stone Cold Steve Austin was the guest referee for Goldberg’s final match against Brock Lesnar. However, these two haven't faced each other inside the ring. WWE fans will be wishing that they talk about the 'attitude era' which is being revived by WWE again.

Watch: Why Undertaker turned into The American Badass: The Broken Skull Sessions

Also Read | Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG