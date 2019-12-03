Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirms Legendary WWE Superstar For 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Stone Cold Steve Austin, who has held 19 championships throughout his wrestling career, has started hosting a new show on the WWE Network called The Broken Skull Sessions. He interviews WWE Superstars on the show. Last week, he interviewed The Undertaker on his show. Steve Austin talks about various topics with his guests on this show. In the upcoming episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin will be hosting WCW and WWE legend Goldberg.

The inaugural guest of the show - The Undertaker - talked about various things. He spoke about everything from the start of his wrestling career to his Wrestlemania clash against Brock Lesnar (which broke his streak of 21-0). The first episode of the show was aired on November 24, 2019, after WWE Survivor Series. And before confirming the second guest for his show, both the legendary wrestlers - Stone Cold Steve Austin and Goldberg - interacted with each other on Twitter.

Thanks once again to everybody who watched the debut episode of #BrokenSkullSessions w @undertaker on @WWENetwork. @WWE



As for episode #2 goes...who’s NEXT?!? — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 3, 2019

Is that a question or a statement?!? #whosnext !?! https://t.co/aw8i6Gqo2r — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) December 3, 2019

Both the Hall of Famers share a history as Stone Cold Steve Austin was the guest referee for Goldberg’s final match against Brock Lesnar. However, these two haven't faced each other inside the ring. WWE fans will be wishing that they talk about the 'attitude era' which is being revived by WWE again.

