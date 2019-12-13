WATCH: Goldberg Talks About Being Called Rival Stone Cold Steve Austin's 'copycat' In WWE

Goldberg is one of the best wrestlers of his time. However, there has always been a comparison between him and Stone Cold Steve Austin. Recently, the WWE Hall of Famer joined Austin on his WWE show 'Broken Skulls Sessions' where the latter brought up the topic. Austin, who is also in the WWE Hall of Fame, asked Goldberg if he ever felt like he was his true copycat.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Confirms Legendary WWE Superstar For 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

NEXT!!!RT @WWENetwork: "You represented the enemy."@steveaustinBSR and @Goldberg dig in to the Monday Night Wars on a new #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY immediately following #WWETLC on WWE Network. pic.twitter.com/Q741TBJSM3 — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) December 12, 2019

Also Read | CM Punk Picks Four Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time; Names Stone Cold Steve Austin

WWE news: Stone Cold Steve Austin praises Goldberg

The Texas Rattle Snake praised Goldberg for his undefeated streak at WCW in 1998, when the latter was the United States Champion. Goldberg was to face Hulk Hogan for the World Heavyweight Championship. Austin asked Goldberg about how he felt at the time when WWE and WCW were going up against each other. In response, the former WCW wrestler joked that he wanted to kill Stone Cold Steve Austin, who was wrestling for the rival WWE at the time. Goldberg also revealed that at WCW, he was considered a copycat of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Praises CM Punk; Calls Him “a Great Wrestler, Great Talent”

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

Also Read | WWE News: Is Charlotte Flair Not Happy With Her Current Storyline?

Stone Cold Steve Austin immediately asked Goldberg if he ever felt like he was a copycat. The former wrestling champion told Stone Cold Steve Austin that it was only when the people made a comparison that he felt like he was mimicking Austin. Goldberg explained that there was a difference between the two wrestlers in terms of size and wrestling styles. Austin nodded in agreement, saying that they shared a very different mindset when it came to wrestling and had no similarities when it came to fighting inside the ring.

Also Read | WWE News: CM Punk Reveals Why He Is Not On Tonight's WWE Backstage

WWE news: Watch, Was Goldberg a “Stone Cold” copycat?: The Broken Skull Sessions

Also Read | WWE News: Sami Zayn Brawls With A Fan At The Daytona Arena In Florida