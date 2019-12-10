Goldberg To Get Candid With Stone Cold On Broken Skull Sessions After TLC

The Broken Skull Sessions made its debut on November 24, 2019. Stone Cold was seen interviewing The Undertaker. Since then, fans have been demanding Stone Cold Steve Austin to reveal the next guest of The Broken Skull Sessions. Earlier, Stone Cold confirmed that the former WWE Champion Goldberg is set to make an appearance on the show. Austin also revealed that the upcoming episode will go live after WWE TLC on WWE Network.

A commercial of The Broken Skull Sessions released by WWE, showed Stone Cold asking some hard-hitting questions to Goldberg. The two can also be seen talking about their WWE career and reigns. Goldberg can be seen talking about his 173-day long undefeated streak and how people thought that he was a copycat of Stone Cold in WCW. The commercial ends with the Texas Rattlesnake asking whether Goldberg was copying Stone Cold or not. Fans believe that Goldberg and Stone Cold may also talk about their unique segment in the attitude era.

According to WWE, The Broken Skull Sessions will feature Stone Cold Steve Austin having one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in WWE history. The website also revealed that WWE legends, superstars and celebrities may arrive as guests on the show.

WWE: Fans demand The Rock to feature on the show

After WWE revealed that the show may also feature celebrities, fans are demanding WWE to feature Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in an episode. Fans want to see the biggest rivals talk about their famous rivalries and WrestleMania matches. According to WWE itself, The Rock’s rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin is still the greatest rivalry the WWE universe has ever seen. The two biggest superstars of WWE’s Attitude Era were destined to clash at WrestleMania. Their rivalry was so big that they showcased three main events at WrestleMania. No one has done that till now.

