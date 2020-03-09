Goldberg Provides Update On Retirement Plans After Clinching WWE Universal Championship

When Goldberg lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, many believed that the former Universal Champion will not return to the WWE. However, after three years, Goldberg returned and challenged ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. At Saudi Arabia, Goldberg did the impossible and became the first person to defeat The Fiend in a PPV. At the age of 53, Goldberg is far from ending his reign as the Universal champion and is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg recently appeared on WWE Bump where he talked about his in-ring retirement. Goldberg said that at the age of 53, he had the power to pick up the phone and accept WWE’s offer for a fight. Goldberg said that he prepared for the fight within a few weeks and went on to defeat The Fiend, which is incredible. Goldberg then said that if someone challenges him for a fight, he is going to take it. However, the Hall of Famer accepted that when he won’t feel like fighting, he will say ‘no’ to WWE.

"To be standing across the ring from a guy like @WWERomanReigns, it's truly an honor."



...@Goldberg says BEFORE saying he has a better Spear than #TheBigDog. 😳 #WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/A2yzP8dgtx — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) March 4, 2020

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg praises Roman Reigns

During the interview at WWE Bump, WWE Universal Champion Goldberg was seen breaking his character and praising his WrestleMania 36 opponent Roman Reigns. Goldberg said that he loves Roman Reigns and admires him as an entertainer. He then claimed that there is no animosity between him and Roman Reigns. Goldberg even called himself the biggest fan of the former WWE Champion in the interview.

“I love Roman to death. I greatly appreciate what he’s done as an entertainer and outside the ring, I’m one of his number one fans. There’s no doubt about it. There’s no animosity there,” said Goldberg.

