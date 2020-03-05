Goldberg Reveals Why His Spear Is Much More Destructive Than Roman Reigns' Spear

The Spear is one of the most brutal moves in WWE and it is used by a number of legendary superstars. If WWE powerhouses like Goldberg and Roman Reigns use the move, then they can seemingly end a match in minutes. However, what would happen if Goldberg and Roman Reigns use the spear against each other? Recently, WWE Hall of Famer and current WWE Universal Champion Goldberg compared his spear with Roman Reigns’ and claimed that his spear hits a lot harder than his rivals’.

Goldberg spear vs Roman Reigns spear

Goldberg recently appeared on WWE’s Bump, where he claimed that the WWE Universe will see his spear come out on top against the Roman Reigns spear at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Talking about the difference between the Goldberg spear and the Roman Reigns spear, Goldberg said that he doesn’t use the spear to make contact with his opponent. He spears in a way that his opponent can’t stand the pain and get knocked out in the process. Goldberg said that the Roman Reigns spear is more theatrical and does not deliver a lot of pain.

“I don’t spear to make contact. I spear to drive through people, so there’s a difference... just a big difference. His is a little bit more theatrical and mine is all about delivering some pain," said Goldberg.

In the past, Goldberg has successfully punished WWE legends like Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan and The Rock with the help of his spear. Recently, Goldberg became the only WWE superstar to defeat ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at a major PPV. Three renditions of the Goldberg spear were delivered to Bray Wyatt to win the match as Goldberg reigned supreme to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Goldberg to defend his title against Roman Reigns

Goldberg is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 36. The PPV will take place on April 5, 2020, at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The PPV will also see ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt face 16-time WWE Champion John Cena.

