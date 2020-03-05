Goldberg Slams Haters For Booing Him, Says “I'd Love To See Them Do It”

After defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown, both WWE and Goldberg faced a lot of criticism. Some slammed WWE for ruining Bray Wyatt’s character, while others dissed the Goldberg WWE return by booing the new WWE Universal Champion for not delivering a good show. Many even cancelled their WWE WrestleMania 36 tickets claiming that the event would be 'boring'.

Recently, Goldberg responded to all the hate comments saying that he would love to see the haters do what he did, adding on to the Goldberg WWE return story. He said he achieved the impossible because he is ‘Goldberg’ and no one in WWE has the strength he has. He says at the age of 53, the Goldberg WWE return was an incredible thing and fans should appreciate that.

"I'd love to see them do it, at any age, let alone at 53," said Goldberg at WWE Bump.

Also Read l WWE News: After Edge, Paige hints at WWE comeback in latest Instagram post

Goldberg slams haters

Goldberg said that WWE officials called him a few days before WWE Super ShowDown and he did whatever he could to prepare in a short time. He said that in the future if WWE wants him to fight and if he is feeling good, then he will say yes. Goldberg ended his answer saying, “If you give me a challenge, I'm going to take it.”

Also Read l WWE news: Vince McMahon has been accused of throwing almonds at WWE writers

Goldberg reveals how he defeated ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020

After becoming the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg was interviewed by a WWE host. The Hall of Famer revealed how he defeated 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Goldberg said that he was quick on his feet during the match because he didn’t want Bray Wyatt to take control. Goldberg added that he caught 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt off-guard and took full advantage of the situation. He said that he used the same tactics against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016. Because of the same gameplan, Goldberg was able to defeat Brock Lesnar at the 2016 PPV.

Also Read l WWE news: The Usos have a 'straight-up' reason behind their dramatic new look

Also Read l WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress Sharon Stone