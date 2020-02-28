Goldberg Set To Appear On WWE SmackDown After Dramatic Universal Title Win

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg stunned the entire world of sports entertainment by defeating Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship at the WWE Super ShowDown. It was an easy day at work, as Goldberg went on to finish his opponent within two minutes of the fight. Since WWE Universe has a new Universal champion, Goldberg is expected to defend it in the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, the Iconic is reportedly going to appear in this week’s SmackDown and let the wrestling fans know ‘Whos’ Next’.

WWE SmackDown: Goldberg SmackDown return set for coming week after Goldberg wins WWE title

According to reports in WWE news, Goldberg and Bray Wyatt are going to run it back for one more time in WrestleMania 36 and this time The Fiend is expected to avenge his loss. However, WWE officials are yet to line up the match from their side. In the meantime, there are speculations that Goldberg might hunt down for a new opponent and John Cena’s massive return can highly impact the storyline.

The 16-time World Champion is set to make his WWE return in the upcoming segment of WWE SmackDown and it will come as little surprise if Goldberg decides to steal the show from John Cena. Both Cena and Goldberg are at the dusk of their respective wrestling careers and WWE could line them up for a mega-event at WrestleMania 36.

WWE SmackDown: Goldberg’s wins WWE title historically at Super ShowDown

Goldberg was seemingly the aggressor in the fight as he managed to spear his opponent in the early moments of the fight. Despite Bray Wyatt’s promising efforts, Goldberg outclassed him with back to back spears, followed by a deadly jackhammer. Surprisingly, Bray Wyatt could not offer anything in return as Goldberg pinned him down for the WWE Universal title.

