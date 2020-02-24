Shinsuke Nakamura Receives 9 Staples Afterer BRUTAL Injury On WWE SmackDown

After getting power-slammed on a piano by Braun Strowman on this week’s WWE SmackDown, former IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura received nine staples. Shinsuke Nakamura shared the news to the WWE Universe while sharing pictures of WWE doctors treating him after the match. His partners Cesaro and Sami Zayn can also be seen in the picture with a look of concern. Shinsuke Nakamura added that he is a tough guy, but the piano used during the match was much tougher.

After the news went viral, fans all over the world showed their concern about Shinsuke Nakamura. Some praised Shinsuke Nakamura for being tough, while others slammed WWE for not taking good care of their superstars. WWE superstars and officials also asked Shinsuke Nakamura to be strong. Many believe that Shinsuke Nakamura will not feature in the upcoming episodes.

Symphony of Destruction Match: Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro vs Braun Strowman and Elias

In the second-ever Symphony of Destruction match, Elias and Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman clashed with former WWE Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro. Strowman and Elias got plenty of chances to pick up the win, but constant interference by Sami Zayn allowed Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro to gain a momentary upper hand. However, a successful dodge by Elias allowed Braun Strowman to pick Shinsuke Nakamura up and powerslam him onto a piano. Elias, on the other hand, drove Cesaro through a table by delivering a top-rope elbow. Braun Strowman then pinned Shinsuke Nakamura to pick up the win.

