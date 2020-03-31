Shayna Baszler Attacks Becky Lynch Ahead Of WrestleMania; Flair Vs Ripley Feud Continues

Last week, WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler and this week, the Queen of Spades took her revenge. The segment started with a replay of Becky Lynch’s iconic WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. After the replay, Becky Lynch came out and admitted that without the WWE RAW Championship, she doesn’t recognise herself. Becky Lynch revealed that she knows she is starting to get to Shayna Baszler after attacking her last week.

"I can see it now, the relief and exhilaration you'll (Shayna Baszler) get when you beat me -- if you beat me. As if, for once, you'll steal Ronda's spotlight instead of the other way around," said Becky Lynch.

Shayna Baszler takes her revenge

As Becky Lynch was about to finish the segment, Shayna Baszler snuck up from behind and trapped the champion in the Karifuda Clutch. She then dropped Becky Lynch on the entrance ramp and threw her into the announce table. Shayna Baszler then picked up the WWE RAW Women’s title belt and threw it on top of Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler last week

Last week, Shayna Baszler was interviewed by WWE host Charley Caruso. During the interview, Shayna Baszler talked about her WWE debut and the reason she bit Becky Lynch’s neck. Shayna Baszler said that she loves to destroy and vowed to take the WWE RAW Women’s Championship away from Becky Lynch. As Shayna Baszler was about to answer another question, Becky Lynch attacked Shayna Baszler with a steel chair. She delivered a few more blows with the steel chair, before walking out of the ring.

Charlotte Flair attacks Rhea Ripley in Performance Centre parking lot after WWE RAW

After WWE RAW ended, WWE shared behind-the-scenes footage where Charlotte Flair can be seen attacking NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley. Royal Rumble 2020 winner Charlotte Flair is scheduled to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT title at WrestleMania 36. This is the first time an NXT champion will defend their title at WrestleMania. According to many, Rhea Ripley will win the match against Charlotte Flair and retain her title.

