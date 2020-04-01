The Debate
The Debate
WrestleMania 36 Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Complete Match Card

WWE News

WrestleMania 36 Live Streaming: WrestleMania 36 will feature incredible matches like Lesnar vs McIntyre, Edge vs Orton, Styles vs Undertaker, Cena vs Wyatt.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
wrestlemania 36 live streaming

For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania will be a two-day event. WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April 4 and April 5, 2020. WrestleMania 36 will feature some incredible matches like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, Edge vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs The Undertaker, John Cena vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch WWE WrestleMania 36.



WWE WrestleMania 36 live streaming: Match card (matches announced till now)

  • WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
  • WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)
  • NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
  • WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks
  • WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza
  • WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
  • WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
  • Intercontinental Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn
  • Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge
  • Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
  • Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
  • Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins   
  • Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
  • Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin
  • Singles match: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler



WWE WrestleMania 36 live streaming, WWE WrestleMania 36 live telecast in India

As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 36 event will begin on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. The second event will begin on Monday, April 06, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 36 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.



WWE WrestleMania 36 live streaming: WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream online

Indian fans can live stream WWE WrestleMania 36 on Sony Liv app for free.

WWE WrestleMania 36 live streaming: How to watch WWE WrestleMania 36 live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.



First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

