WrestleMania 36 Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Complete Match Card

For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania will be a two-day event. WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April 4 and April 5, 2020. WrestleMania 36 will feature some incredible matches like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, Edge vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs The Undertaker, John Cena vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch WWE WrestleMania 36.
As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 36 event will begin on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. The second event will begin on Monday, April 06, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 36 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.
Indian fans can live stream WWE WrestleMania 36 on Sony Liv app for free.
Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
