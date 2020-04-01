WrestleMania 36 Live Streaming, Preview, Schedule And Complete Match Card

For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania will be a two-day event. WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on April 4 and April 5, 2020. WrestleMania 36 will feature some incredible matches like WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre, Edge vs Randy Orton, AJ Styles vs The Undertaker, John Cena vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and many more. Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch WWE WrestleMania 36.

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship: Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns (under doubt)

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Fatal-Five-Way Elimination match: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade and Angel Garza

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The Miz and John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors vs Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Intercontinental Championship: Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn

Last Man Standing match: Randy Orton vs Edge

Boneyard match: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Singles match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Singles match: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Singles match: Elias vs. King Corbin

Singles match: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler

As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 36 event will begin on Sunday, April 05, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. The second event will begin on Monday, April 06, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 36 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

Indian fans can live stream WWE WrestleMania 36 on Sony Liv app for free.

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

