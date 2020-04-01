Triple H Heaves Huge Sigh Of Relief For Not Being Part Of WrestleMania 36 Storyline

From the start of March 2020, Triple H and other WWE officials have been kept on their toes. First, they had to cancel all their live shows because of the coronavirus outbreak. After that, they were forced to change the venue for the marquee WrestleMania 36 event. Now, Triple H is busy promoting the two-day PPV while running WWE NXT by the side. After the excessive workload, Triple H himself has admitted that he is thankful for not being included in any storyline.

Recently, while talking to ESPN, Triple H said every year he takes out some time from his corporate life to feature in a match at WrestleMania, but this year has been extremely busy for him. This will be the first time Triple H will not feature in a WrestleMania event since becoming a WWE executive. Last year, The Hunter faced Batista which he won and Batista announced his retirement afterwards.

“I was very thankful I wasn’t scheduled to be in the ring this year, because it would have been almost virtually impossible to do everything else that’s happening,” said Triple H.

Triple H explains why WWE is keeping WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus outbreak

When asked about why WWE is keeping WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus outbreak, the former WWE champion said that people need entertainment, especially during the ongoing lockdown. Triple H said during these bad days, people need a way to escape from stress. Triple H said WWE’s current agenda is to make the WWE Universe happy.

BREAKING: #WrestleMania 36 is now set for a historic two-night presentation on @WWENetwork with former New England @Patriots @RobGronkowski hosting The #ShowOfShows at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on Saturday, April 4, AND Sunday, April 5! https://t.co/3K5vgxL0SB — WWE (@WWE) March 18, 2020

