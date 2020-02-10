Goldberg May Defeat "The Fiend" At Super ShowDown, Can Face Roman Reigns At WrestleMania

Earlier, there were rumours that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt may defend his championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. However, after the inclusion of Goldberg in the story, many believe that the plans may change. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, there is a very low chance of Goldberg losing at WWE Super ShowDown. Reports state that Goldberg may defeat "The Fiend" at WWE Super ShowDown and go on to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Dave Meltzer stated that Roman Reigns vs Goldberg will sell more tickets than Roman Reigns vs Bray Wyatt.

WWE Super ShowDown: Goldberg vs "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns vs King Corbin announced

Last week’s WWE SmackDown saw superstars announce two major matches for WWE Super ShowDown. First, King Corbin made his way to the ring and slammed Roman Reigns for the Royal Rumble match. He claimed that the Big Dog won the match by cheating and demanded the WWE Universe to show some respect. He then poured a drink over the head of a fan and demanded a re-match. Roman Reigns appeared on the stage and attacked Corbin with a Superman Punch. He then accepted King Corbin’s challenge and asked for a steel cage encounter.

"We're gonna do it inside of a steel cage." - @WWERomanReigns challenges King @BaronCorbinWWE to one last match.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/mJuZmSAjMG — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 8, 2020

After that, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg was interviewed by Michael Cole. The former WWE Universal Champion wasted no time and challenged the champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the title match. Bray Wyatt appeared on-screen with his ‘Firefly Funhouse Breaking News’ segment and tried to change Goldberg’s mind. However, Goldberg interrupted and said, “The Fiend...Bray Wyatt...you’re next!”

