Hulk Hogan To Return In The Upcoming WWE Super Showdown 2020?

It’s a season of comebacks at WWE. During Royal Rumble, Edge came out of retirement. Now, there is a rumour that another WWE Hall of Famer may return to the wrestling ring. PW Insider’s Mike Johnson has reported that Hulk Hogan might join WWE Super ShowDown to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Kobe and Gianna. I’m so sorry,Gods got you,only love HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) January 27, 2020

The last time the Hall of Famer appeared on WWE TV was during the Crown Jewel event in October 2019. He led a team of five WWE stars – Roman Reigns, Rusev, Shorty G, Ricochet and Mustafa Ali against Team Flair which had Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre. Team Hogan won the match.

According to Johnson, WWE has been discussing the creative aspect of the Super ShowDown event. He said that there is no news on how the six-time WWE World Champion will be incorporated into the event. Hogan will also be inducted into WWE’s Hall Of Fame for the second time in April.

Hulk Hogan’s past appearances

The WWE Hall of Famer has appeared on WWE sporadically since 2018. He cut a short promo as a host for the Crown Jewel PPV. In 2019, he appeared on RAW and made a speech following the passing of Gene Okerlun. He was also his long-time friend.

In WrestleMania 35, Hulk Hogan returned to induct Brutus Beefcake into the Hall Of Fame. He also featured on a RAW Reunion episode in July 2019. According to Johnson, it is not yet clear whether Hulk Hogan would be making an in-ring return. However, over the last year, Hulk Hogan expressed that he would like to have a retirement match against Vince McMahon.

