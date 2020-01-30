Brock Lesnar To Fight In WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia: Report

WWE RAW superstar Brock Lesnar will reportedly have a match in WWE's Saudi Arabia event scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020. WWE Super Showdown will be the firm’s first event of 2020 in Saudi Arabia. Bodyslam.net reported that WWE Universe wouldn’t have to wait for long as Brock Lesnar will soon be travelling to Saudi Arabia for a clash.

Earlier, in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar had defeated WWE RAW superstar Braun Strowman. He achieved his second WWE Universal Championship belt by defeating Braun Strowman.

. @WWE Monday Night #RAW kicked of the #RoaringTwentyTwenties (copyright 2020 #YourHumbleAdvocate) with yours truly and the reigning defending undisputed #WWE Heavyweight Champion of the World BRRRRRRRRRRROCK LESNAR!!! pic.twitter.com/WwAwB2RMwu — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) January 13, 2020

WWE Royal Rumble: What happened at the PPV

WWE RAW superstar Drew Mclntyre won the recently held Royal Rumble 2020. However, it seemed like the MVP of the match was Brock Lesnar. He eliminated 13 superstars out of the ring including Braun Strowman, John Morrison and Rey Mysterio.

As Drew Mclntyre won the Royal Rumble 2020, he had a chance to challenge any of the two WWE champions at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Drew Mclntyre chose Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania 36. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5, 2020. Hence, Brock Lesnar will have a clash against Drew Mclntyre before the WrestleMania match.

