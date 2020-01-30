The Debate
Brock Lesnar To Fight In WWE Super Showdown In Saudi Arabia: Report

WWE News

WWE RAW superstar Brock Lesnar will reportedly have a match in WWE's Saudi Arabia event scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW superstar Brock Lesnar will reportedly have a match in WWE's Saudi Arabia event scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020. WWE Super Showdown will be the firm’s first event of 2020 in Saudi Arabia. Bodyslam.net reported that WWE Universe wouldn’t have to wait for long as Brock Lesnar will soon be travelling to Saudi Arabia for a clash.

Also Read | Royal Rumble 2020: WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Makes And Breaks Major Records

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: Brock Lesnar Confronts Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Attacks Edge

Earlier, in the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Brock Lesnar had defeated WWE RAW superstar Braun Strowman. He achieved his second WWE Universal Championship belt by defeating Braun Strowman.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre Challenges Brock Lesnar For WWE World Championship Title At WrestleMania 36

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Brock Lesnar To Appear; Rey Mysterio To Face Andrade In A Ladder Match

WWE Royal Rumble: What happened at the PPV 

WWE RAW superstar Drew Mclntyre won the recently held Royal Rumble 2020. However, it seemed like the MVP of the match was Brock Lesnar. He eliminated 13 superstars out of the ring including Braun Strowman, John Morrison and Rey Mysterio. 

Also Read | Royal Rumble 2020: Updated List Of Superstars From WWE RAW To Enter The 30-man Match

Also Read | Kurt Angle Says Brock Lesnar Doesn't Like People And Likes To Be Left Alone

As Drew Mclntyre won the Royal Rumble 2020, he had a chance to challenge any of the two WWE champions at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Drew Mclntyre chose Brock Lesnar as his opponent for WrestleMania 36. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled for April 5, 2020. Hence, Brock Lesnar will have a clash against Drew Mclntyre before the WrestleMania match.

Also Read | Seth Rollins And Buddy Murphy Become The New Tag Team Champions On WWE RAW

Published:
COMMENT
