Brock Lesnar To Defend His WWE Championship Against Ricochet At WWE Super ShowDown

This week, Ricochet defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a Triple-Threat Match to become WWE Champion Brock Lesnar's next challenger. After the match, Brock Lesnar entered the ring and attacked Ricochet. He delivered an F-5 to Ricochet which filled the arena with boos. Later, it was announced that Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown. The upcoming PPV is scheduled to take place on February 27, 2020 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Triple-Threat No. 1 contender match: Ricochet vs Bobby Lashley vs Seth Rollins

Ricochet, Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins were interviewed before the show and all three of them promised to win the match. WWE RAW Tag-Team champion Seth Rollins cut a promo before the main event and said that he will defeat Brock Lesnar again.

The match began and Ricochet tried to take control with his high-flying moves. However, Buddy Murphy knocked Ricochet off the top rope. After that, The AOP attacked Bobby Lashley. Seth Rollins dominated the match from there onwards and punished both the superstars. Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders entered the ring and stopped Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy and The AOP. The two factions started fighting each other, which led to Seth Rollins losing focus. In the ring, Ricochet hit the 630 splash on Bobby Lashley for the victory.

Ricochet confronts Brock Lesnar before WWE Royal Rumble

A week before WWE Royal Rumble, Paul Heyman appeared on the WWE RAW ring and started hyping Brock Lesnar’s victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Ricochet interrupted the WWE Champion and his advocate. He claimed that he is not scared of 'The Beast Incarnate'. Brock Lesnar smiled at 'The One and Only' and started walking out. Ricochet thrashed Brock Lesnar and asked, "Are you scared, Brock?" Lesnar responded with a low blow and said, "Not scared." During the Royal Rumble match, Ricochet took his revenge by delivering a low blow to Brock Lesnar which led to his elimination.

