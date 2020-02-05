Sting Was In Talks To Appear On WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Rumours

After this week’s WWE RAW, officials announced that WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will appear on WWE SmackDown. Fans were surprised to hear the news as the former WWE Universal Champion was not scheduled to make his appearance anytime soon. They took to Twitter and started predicting the superstar Goldberg can start a storyline with. According to many, Goldberg may call out The Undertaker for a rematch at WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Last year, in the same PPV, The Phenom defeated Goldberg.

Sting was scheduled to appear on WWE Super ShowDown 2020

There is news that Goldberg was never scheduled to return to the WWE ring. According to PWInsider, Hall of Famer Sting was in talks to appear on WWE SmackDown. He could have appeared on WWE Super ShowDown 2020. Some believe that Sting would have challenged The Undertaker for a match at Saudi Arabia. The report revealed that the plans failed after Sting said ‘no’ to the officials. WWE then went to Goldberg and asked him to come back.

Unfinished buisness is to be settled down , i just wanna see



GOLDBERG VS THE UNDERTAKER 2 pic.twitter.com/87XLqxj5ND — Nikhil Sharma (@NikhilS81072435) February 4, 2020

WWE fans always wanted to see a match between The Undertaker and WCW superstar Sting. However, that never happened. When Sting returned to WWE in 2014, fans were convinced that he would face The Undertaker. However, the dream match didn’t happen as Sting faced Triple H at WrestleMania 31. After that, he went on to face Seth Rollins. In 2015, Sting left WWE after he suffered a neck injury. After that, Sting was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and made many special appearances in WWE.

