WWE Throwback: When Jinder Mahal Took On Triple H In WWE's Special India Event In 2017

After The Great Khali, India found its next WWE Superstar in ‘Modern Day Maharaja’ Jinder Mahal. The 33-year-old Indian started his WWE journey as a heel but his unparalleled skills and ability to pull off any momentum brought him to the limelight. Jinder Mahal faced heavy backlash from WWE fans during his initial days but the Indian wrestler turned them into “cheer” with his incredible run on the promotion. He already had his hands on the WWE Championship and the uprising Indian is currently among the top-rated superstars of the WWE roster. Let us take a look at Jinder Mahals’s incredible fight against Triple H in 2017, that still gives goosebumps to the WWE fans.

WWE: Throwback to Jinder Mahal’s action against Triple H

WWE returned to India for a ‘live-event’ in 2017 and local hero Jinder Mahal went one-on-one against the 15-time World champion Triple H. It was not a typical WWE fight as Triple H and Jinder Mahal just stepped inside the ring to offer a ‘good time’ for the Indian audience. The King of Kings made his surreal entry, as the Indian crowd exploded with cheers and the 'Modern Day Maharaja' appeared next in front of his home audience.

The duo exchanged some great words for each other and Triple H broke the boundaries by performing ‘bhangra’ inside the WWE ring. However, the 15-time world champion is a savage and he proved it by transforming his ‘Bhangra’ moves into a deadly pedigree. Jinder Mahal’s ally ‘The Singh brothers’ encouraged Triple H to try out ‘bhangra’ with them. No wonder, the WWE Superstar tried it out but soon changed his vibe by planting a pedigree on Sameer Singh. Take a look at the epic throwback confrontation.

