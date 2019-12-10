WWE Throwback: Batista Defeats Triple H To Become The World Heavyweight Champion

With the Animal getting inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame, let’s take a look at his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship win against Triple H at one of the best events WWE ever produced. First of all, the story leading to the main event of WrestleMania 21 was incredible. While Triple H was winning every match by cheating and was becoming the greatest heal WWE ever had, Batista was gaining support because of his attitude and excellent matches. When Royal Rumble happened, it was obvious that The Animal will win and go on to face The Game. It was understood that WWE would want their biggest heal to face their biggest face.

GIVE HIM WHAT HE WANTS?



Oh, we will. We can't wait for you take your place in the #WWEHOF, @DaveBautista! pic.twitter.com/sPFxHVW5zK — WWE (@WWE) December 10, 2019

After Royal Rumble, Triple H tried every trick in the book to convince Batista to fight JBL who was the WWE Champion back then. The Game also tried to ram Batista with JBL’s limousine in an attempt to make JBL his next prey. However, The Animal became aware of his scheme and went on to sign a contract to face Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 21. He gathered more attention when he power-bombed Triple H through the signing table. The match was filled with incredible moments and also saw an interruption by Ric Flair. Despite Triple H’s trick, Batista went on to win the match.

WWE Throwback: Batista’s recent WWE appearance

On the February 25, 2019 episode of RAW, Batista made his comeback and attacked Ric Flair backstage. The Nature Boy was about to make an appearance for his 70th birthday. Batista also taunted Triple H and went ahead to challenge The Game for a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 35. At WrestleMania, Batista lost to Triple H after interference from Ric Flair. Earlier, Batista announced his retirement from professional wrestling. This week, WWE officially announced that Batista along with nWo will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

