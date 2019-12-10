The Debate
WWE RAW Goes Off Air Abruptly; Watch How The Show Ended In A Video Shared By WWE

WWE News

WWE RAW abruptly went off air. Rey Mysterio was leaving the ring to start his celebration. The full clip was released on YouTube and Twitter by the promotion.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio went head-to-head against AJ Styles with the United States title on the line. It was the main event of the recently concluded Monday Night RAW held on November 9, 2019. Rey Mysterio won this match via a roll-up. After that, Monday Night RAW abruptly went off air as Rey Mysterio was leaving the ring to start his celebration.

As WWE RAW viewers might have noticed, the end credits for Monday Night RAW came up before the game between Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles finished. Also, the announcers were heard speaking when WWE RAW went off air.

WWE has now released the full clip of WWE RAW’s ending on its official Twitter handle and YouTube. The clip below shows Randy Orton walking towards the ramp after he slithered into the US Title match played between Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

WWE RAW: Watch Rey Mysterio vs AJ Styles

After this feud, it seems like WWE is aiming for a match between Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Earlier on the road to Wrestlemania 35, they had a feud that ended up in a match at The Show of Shows. AJ Styles won the match.

Watch AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

 

