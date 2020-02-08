Goldberg Set To Face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt For The Universal Title At Super ShowDown

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE Universal Championship against Hall of Famer Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg appeared on the latest episode of SmackDown where he issued a challenge to "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt. It was instantly accepted by the champion.

WWE news: Big match confirmed for Super ShowDown

Goldberg was expected to make his much-awaited return to WWE after a six-month hiatus. He last entered inside the squared circle to decimate Dolph Ziggler at WWE SummerSlam. Goldberg lost to Undertaker at Super ShowDown last year. While fans expected to see the 53-year-old in San Jose, California, Goldberg appeared on the show via satellite to lay down a challenge for the Universal Championship at Super ShowDown.

Goldberg, who lost the Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33, admitted that he never received a rematch for his championship. The 53-year-old revealed that he craved another championship and wasted no time in challenging "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for a match at Super ShowDown.

Watch: Goldberg reveals 'who's next'

Goldberg was subsequently interrupted by the champion. He accepted his challenge by stating that the 53-year-old is in for the toughest challenge of his career.

WWE Super ShowDown details and other matches

Super ShowDown is set to take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on February 27, 2020.

Other confirmed matches include a WWE Championship bout between Brock Lesnar and challenger Ricochet. Also, there'll be a WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship match featuring The New Day vs. John Morrison and The Miz.

