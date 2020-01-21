The Debate
Goldberg Responds To Nine Time WWE Champion Big E's Challenge For Him

WWE News

Goldberg, who is a former WWE Universal champion, responded to the Big E’s statement on Twitter. Big E wanted a dream match against Goldberg. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goldberg

The New Day's Big E recently spoke about wanting to have a clash against the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Big E was speaking on the recent edition of The New Day’s Feel the Power podcast. Goldberg, who is a former WWE Universal champion, responded to the Big E’s statement on Twitter.

Also Read | Roman Reigns Receives A Thundering Response For Mocking Goldberg's Pre-match Ritual

Also Read | Goldberg Opens Up On His Undefeated Streak On 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Goldberg vs Big E in future?

Big E had stated that if he has a dream match, it would be against Goldberg. He doesn’t care about how good Goldberg is inside the ring. Goldberg responded to the Big E’s statement by saying that he feels speechless.

Also Read | How Goldberg Went From His Brief NFL Stint At Los Angeles Rams To WWE Stardom

Also Read | Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

There are chances that Goldberg, who is currently a 53-year-old, will come back to the WWE ring. In November 2019, Goldberg had stated that there is a good possibility that he could make a comeback to the WWE ring. Hence, the WWE Universe still has a chance to witness Goldberg vs Big E.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results: Daniel Bryan Thrashes "The Fiend", John Morrison Defeats Big E

Also Read | John Cena Advises The New Day's Big E About Using A Specific Cuss Word

Published:
COMMENT
