Goldberg Responds To Nine Time WWE Champion Big E's Challenge For Him

The New Day's Big E recently spoke about wanting to have a clash against the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Big E was speaking on the recent edition of The New Day’s Feel the Power podcast. Goldberg, who is a former WWE Universal champion, responded to the Big E’s statement on Twitter.

Goldberg vs Big E in future?

Big E had stated that if he has a dream match, it would be against Goldberg. He doesn’t care about how good Goldberg is inside the ring. Goldberg responded to the Big E’s statement by saying that he feels speechless.

For once I’m at a loss for words https://t.co/29DiQKPvxO — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 21, 2020

There are chances that Goldberg, who is currently a 53-year-old, will come back to the WWE ring. In November 2019, Goldberg had stated that there is a good possibility that he could make a comeback to the WWE ring. Hence, the WWE Universe still has a chance to witness Goldberg vs Big E.

1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ....seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech. 🤣 https://t.co/MpixoWjgDU — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 18, 2020

