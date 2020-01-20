Roman Reigns Receives A Thundering Response For Mocking Goldberg's Pre-match Ritual

Roman Reigns recently took a potshot at Goldberg. He mocked the Hall of Famer’s pre-match ritual.

Roman Reigns was answering a question regarding his pre-match ritual when he made a comment on Goldberg’s ritual. Now, Goldberg has responded to Roman Reigns. It seems that there is more to this exchange than meets the eye.

During his entrance, Roman Reigns punches the ground before making his way into the ring. A fan on twitter asked the WWE star about it.

Reigns was asked why he hit a black pad instead of the ground. In reply to the tweet, Roman Reigns explained that the pad was put in place so that he doesn’t hurt his hand.

Nothing to explain Nick. It’s a little piece of pad. So I don’t break my hand on steel grate. I gota perform like 48 weeks a year man. So that would be stupid. It would be like,🤔 head butting a door before my match level of stupid. Anyway, have a good day Nick. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/OgHEoUuDIt — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 18, 2020

Reigns said that he wrestled for at least 48 weeks and did the ritual every time he entered the ring. He said that using a pad was more sensible than doing anything stupid like headbutting a door. There are speculations that the WWE star was mocking Goldberg. His pre-match ritual involves headbutting a wall.

The former WCW champion, who did not miss the tweet, responded to it. Goldberg, in his response, said that he would stick with his “old-school” ways. Mostly, it had worked for him 99 per cent of the time.

The Hall of Famer added that he tends to tap on a different level of intensity which does not work for everyone. Then, taking a potshot at Reigns, he said that it was similar to the difference between UGA and GeorgieTech.

Goldberg's response to Roman Reigns

1 of those “C’mon man” ESPN moments. I’ll stick with my old school ways ....seems to of worked 99% of the time. We all have bad days. I tend to tap into an entirely different level of intensity. Doesn’t work for everyone. Kinda like the difference between #UGA & GeorgieTech. 🤣 https://t.co/MpixoWjgDU — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) January 18, 2020

If you are wondering what that means, Reigns played college football for Georgia Tech, while Goldberg played for the Georgia Bulldogs. The two universities are rivals in the state of Georgia. It remains to be seen if this Twitter exchange will lead to anything in the WWE universe and the ring.