Goldberg To Make His Return On WWE SmackDown, May Announce Next Opponent

The former Universal Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is scheduled to make his much-awaited return in this week’s WWE SmackDown. Fans can't wait to see ‘Who’s Next’ in Goldberg’s list. They have started making their own predictions. Many believe that the Goldberg may choose either Roman Reigns or Bray Wyatt as his next rival.

After the news went viral, The New Day member Xavier Woods took to Twitter and teased that his partner Big E can get a match against Goldberg. Though many think that it won’t happen, few still want to see Big E fight Goldberg. According to many, the former Universal Champion may call out The Undertaker for a re-match at WWE Super ShowDown. Last year, in the same PPV, The Phenom defeated Goldberg.

WHA?!?! IS @WWEBigE GETTING HIS MATCH ON FRIDAY!?!? — Austin Creed - Future King (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 4, 2020

Goldberg reveals that he wants to face The Undertaker again

The 2019 WWE Super ShowDown match between the two was filled with character-defining moments. Though he lost the match, Goldberg later revealed that he would love to face The Deadman again if WWE permits him to. While talking to a leading news portal (Wrestling Inc), Goldberg said that he would love to get another shot at The Undertaker. He added that if WWE wants him to fight the Phenom again, he wouldn't say no.

Fans react on Goldberg's return

Unfinished buisness is to be settled down , i just wanna see



GOLDBERG VS THE UNDERTAKER 2 pic.twitter.com/87XLqxj5ND — Nikhil Sharma (@NikhilS81072435) February 4, 2020

Goldberg will be dealt with. pic.twitter.com/gEklH2DYd9 — OS (@0rthodoxStan) February 4, 2020

Rematch Remacth Rematch at #supershowdown vs Undertaker 🤣🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/efuZqfDSS2 — Justin Wrestling (@WWENXTGuy) February 4, 2020

