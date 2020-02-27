WWE Super ShowDown Time: When Does It Start In India, Match Card And Other Details

It’s almost time for WWE Super ShowDown. Wrestling fans are expecting a thriller tonight. Brock Lesnar a.k.a ‘The Beast’ will defend his WWE Championship belt against the ‘underdog’ Ricochet. On the other hand, Goldberg will face the WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt for the title in the main event. Apart from that, Roman Reigns and King Corbin will face each other in a steel cage contest. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Murphy will be defending their RAW tag-team title against The Street Profits. Here’s everything about the time and schedule of WWE Super ShowDown in India.

WWE Super ShowDown time: WWE Super ShowDown start time in India

In India, WWE Super ShowDown will start at 10:30 PM (IST). You can tune in to the official broadcasters of WWE Super ShowDown and catch the action live.

WWE Super ShowDown time: Date and Venue

Date: February 27

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

WWE Super ShowDown time: How to watch it from India?

WWE Super ShowDown will be broadcasted live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD (in English), Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD (in Hindi). You can tune into these channels to watch WWE Super ShowDown live in India. You can catch the WWE Super ShowDown live on the WWE Network across all streaming devices from the WWE app on cell phones, tablets, smart TVs and consoles. You can also watch WWE Super ShowDown live on Sony LIV app.

WWE Super ShowDown time: Match card

Brock Lesnar (C) vs Ricochet- WWE Championship on the line

Bray Wyatt ‘The Fiend’ (C) vs Goldberg – WWE Universal Championship on the line

Seth Rollins and Murphy (C) vs The Street Profits- WWE RAW tag team championship on the line

The New Day (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison- WWE SmackDown tag team championship on the line

King Corbin vs Roman Reigns - Steel cage match

Rey Mysterio vs R-Truth vs AJ Styles vs Andrade vs Erick Rowan vs Bobby Lashley - Tuwaiq Trophy Gaunlet match

Bayley (C) vs Naomi - WWE SmackDown women’s championship on the line

Mansoor vs Dolph Ziggler

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)