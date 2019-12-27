Goldberg Talks About WrestleMania 33 And Rubbishes Rumours That He Was Tired At The Event

Former WWE Universal Championship Goldberg recently appeared on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s The Broken Skull Sessions. The two superstars talked about a lot of things on the show. Goldberg talked about Brock Lesnar and how he lost the match to the Beast. Goldberg hailed Brock Lesnar as a ‘worthy opponent’ and said that he won because he deserved it. He then dusted off the rumours that he was tired before the much-awaited WrestleMania 33 match.

Goldberg dusts off the WrestleMania rumours

Goldberg said that many fans believed that he lost the match because he was tired. He had to walk almost a mile to make it to the ring. He said that those statements were wrong because he was not tired. He revealed that he walks like a gorilla when he is making his entrance. That’s why he makes a lot of breathing noises. He added that before making his entrance, he covers himself in water so that his body doesn't catch fire from sparks.

“They say I’m all tired and sweaty before I get in the ring — hey guys I pour water on my body so I don’t catch fire in my sparks,” said Goldberg to Stone Cold.

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

WrestleMania 33: Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship

At Survivor Series 2016, fans saw Goldberg brutalise Brock Lesnar. However, WrestleMania 33 belonged to the Beast. The match started with Brock Lesnar sending Goldberg to Suplex City. The Champion responded with a series of spears. Goldberg took control after he speared Lesnar through the security barricade. He then delivered the Jackhammer, but Lesnar kicked out. Frustrated, Goldberg tried to spear Lesnar for the win, but The Beast leapt over a running Goldberg. Brock Lesnar then took control and hit the champion with an array of suplexes. Lesnar finished the match by delivering an F-5. He became the new WWE Universal Championship.

