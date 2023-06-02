'He Hasn't Reached His Full Potential': Undertaker Drops Massive Comment On WWE Superstar

Ever since retiring from the squared circle, the Undertaker has been quite vocal about the current scene in the WWE. The Phenom recently talked about the change of ownership of the leading wrestling promotion in the world, and now in one more instance of the deadman talks, he has paid heed to one of the foremost superstars in WWE today. Though the Undertaker and Drew McIntyre never worked together for a one-on-one match inside the WWE, but according to the Big Evil, he and McIntyre always have a healthy one-to-one.

Talking to the Scottish Sun, The Undertaker expressed his thoughts on former WWE champion Drew McIntyre. As per Taker, Drew is yet to reach his full potential and has a couple of big stints left in him. Moreover, he also established that McIntyre is a fine student of the sport and they've had some meaningful discussions in the past.

'Don’t think he’s reached his full potential: The Undertaker on Drew McIntyre

While giving his take on Drew McIntyre, the Undertaker showered praise on him and revealed that the King of Claymore is always willing to take suggestions from him. Here's what he said,

“I think the world of Drew (McIntyre) and I still don’t think he’s reached his full potential. He has a couple of really massive runs left in him. It’s funny because when I show up to an event, there’s that group of guys who want to say they talked to me and it’s just lip service so they can say they were talking about things with The Undertaker. On the other hand, Drew has always sought me out with the most legitimate questions on how to improve. I always enjoy talking to him. He has always been someone that I like discussing the business with and trying to impart some of the things I did and make it work in this day and age. I don’t believe there’s ever been a time that I showed up and Drew didn’t at least ask me if I’ve been watching him and what suggestions I have. There’s a lot of people who get to where Drew is at and they think they have it figured out so they stop growing sometimes. With Drew, he has this drive within him that he knows there’s more there for him and he wants to figure it out and be the very best he can be.”

McIntyre, who made his WWE return in 2017 has been quite active since then and has also been shown in the dominant light, however, of late, the Scottish's stature has deteriorated. McIntyre hasn't appeared on any of the WWE weekly shows since WrestleMania 39. He is currently drafted to WWE Raw.