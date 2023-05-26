Hulk Hogan Declined Potential Appearance Invitation For Wrestlemania 39, Here's Why

Hulk Hogan once again sent the wrestling world into a frenzy with anticipation after news broke that a WWE legend approached him for a potential comeback. After a six-year break, Hogan had the opportunity to re-ignite ‘Hulkamania’ and step into the squared circle at the grandest stage of them all. He revealed how close he was to entering the WWE ring again.

Hogan last appeared on the TNA house show as he took part in a six-man tag team event. However, according to the reports, Hogan said he got a call from Shane McMahon asking him if he would be willing to enter the squared circle as WWE went Hollywood. However, Hogan was furious, as Shane-O Mac referred to him as an ‘old man’ over the call as he was recalling his conversation.

WWE: What was the conversation between Hulk Hogan and Shane McMahon?

"He [Shane] goes, 'Hey, you got one more in you, old man?"' Hogan said. "I said, ‘Take it easy with the old man stuff, brother... What do you want to do?’"

Hulk Hogan claimed: "He said, 'All you got to do is stand in the middle of the ring, and I'll come to you.' I said, 'Well, right now, my back needs a little more work. But that's something we can talk about next year," "All I've found out from the wrestling business, brother, is never say never."

Shane McMahon was planning to make a symbolic appearance in the middle of the ring for Hulk Hogan while approaching him. Hogan admitted that his physical condition played a significant role in his decision. Despite his excitement at the notion, Hogan affirmed that his back needed further rehabilitation before he could compete at his best. He mentioned that a possible return for the following year is something he could touch upon.

When WrestleMania 39 arrived at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Shane-O Mac made a surprising comeback. Unfortunately, fate had an alternative plan, and McMahon suffered a torn quad moments after entering the ring. The unexpected turn of events further emphasized the unpredictable nature of the wrestling world. However, Hulk is yet to retire from professional wrestling.

For the Hulkamaniacs, this could be some good news in the next six months, as Hulk Hogan claimed he would like to wrestle one more time, stating that it will be his last match in the ring. However, the WWE Hall of Famer was yet to fix the physical problems with his back, as the Hulkster says he cannot move like he used to. Still, the famous wrestler is focusing on rehab and training as, according to him, wrestling call-ups are ‘never-say-never.’