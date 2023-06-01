Ex-WWE Superstar Ready For First Match In 5 Years, Challenges Goldberg To Retirement Match

WWE superstar Bill Goldberg grabbed headlines a few months ago for demanding a retirement match from WWE. While he now seems more likely to embark on a self-promoted retirement tour, a former WWE star has now challenged the 56-year-old for a match. Taking to social media, the former WWE Intercontinental champion Ryback challenged Goldberg to a retirement match.

Ryback revealed that he was cleared to make an official return to pro-wrestling this summer, before issuing the challenge. “I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match,” he said. It is worth noting that Goldberg is currently a free agent as his contract with WWE as a part-time superstar concluded at the end of 2022.

I will be cleared this summer to officially return to wrestling. I challenge @Goldberg in my return to a Retirement Match. #Ryback™️ #Hungry #FeedMeMore — RYBACK (@Ryback) May 30, 2023

"Wait but who's the one that's retiring"

Ryback’s tweet was swift to go viral among wrestling fans, who clearly were left a divided. “Oh hell yeah that would be a perfect match, wait but who's the one that's retiring the loser of the match,” a fan hilariously questioned. At the same time, another fan said, “I don't know if @goldberg can add the size he'd need to be a credible foil at this point. He looked like he weighed MAYBE 225-230 in his most recent pics/videos”.

Meanwhile, this comes at a time when both Ryback and Goldberg have been linked with WWE’s rival company, AEW. Speaking to reporters at the post-event media scrum after Double or Nothing, AEW boss Tony Khan shed light on his relationship with Goldberg. The 56-year-old has been linked with a move to AEW ever since his free-agent status became public.

AEW boss Tony Khan opens up on Goldberg

"Bill's family have done a lot of great things in Jacksonville," Khan said. "He's related to the Wolfson family, who built the Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville. And Bill's a great former football star, and I work in football, and it's a big part of my life. So we have a lot in common, and we have a lot of mutual friends. I have a really good relationship with Bill, so I like him a lot,” said Tony Khan.

Having said that, Ryback’s tweet on May 30 has certainly ignited creative thoughts in the minds of pro-wrestling fans. It will now be interesting to see when and where fans next watch Goldberg and Ryback.