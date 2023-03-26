‘He Looks Alright’: WWE Fan Spots Bray Wyatt Amid Mysterious Absence Ahead Of WrestleMania

Amidst all the uncertainty regarding his participation at WrestleMania 39, there is an update on Bray Wyatt. The superstar has been missing from action lately, which has encouraged the talks and the query about whether he will be a part of the year's mania or not. Moreover, with only a week left in the grandest stage of them all to take place, the card is yet to feature Wyatt.

Ever since his return at the WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Bray Wyatt has largely been inconsistent. In the 5-month-old latest stint with WWE, Wyatt has largely been inconsistent, indulging in only one feud up until now. However, as the WrestleMania season kicked off the wrestler was anticipated to get more TV space, and a new rivalry could have brewed as well, but against all expectations of the fans, nothing of the sort happened, rather the opposite transpired. In the weeks leading up to WrestleMania 39, Bray Wyatt was mysteriously cut out from the TV and now with only a handful of days left for the event to take off, there is still no update about the in-ring status of the owner of the Firefly Funhouse.

WWE fan spots Bray Wyatt amid mysterious absence ahead of WrestleMania

While Bray Wyatt has been MIA from the weekly action a fan has spotted him and posted about the meeting on social media. Apparently, the fan got hold of Wyatt in Florida while driving home. Here's the still he captured with him.

While no plans about Bray Wyatt have been discussed from the WWE's side, the wrestler could still be part of the PPV event. Wyatt last cut out a promo against Bobby Lashley, who also isn't booked to face anyone at WrestleMania. Thus, lights may go off at the SoFi stadium the coming weekend leading to Wyatt's surprise arrival. Moreover, there are speculations that Bray's absence in recent weeks was part of a plot, which will be unveiled at the show of shows. So, with lots to look forward to, let's wait and witness what the WWE's creative team is up to for WrestleMania 39.