Will Randy Orton Make His Comeback At WWE WrestleMania 39? Here's All We Know

With WrestleMania 39 set to take place in a week, a prominent face from the locker room is still missing from action. While a comeback at the grandest stage of them all could emanate an iconic moment, the question is will Randy Orton be the bearer of that moment this year? The WWE universe have been constantly enquiring about the same and now a concrete answer has emerged.

Will Randy Orton return at WrestleMania 39? The answer to this is, Yes (Most probably). However, will he return in his fight gear? No!. How is this possible? Here's how.

It's been almost a year since Randy Orton last graced the 4-sided ring. The Viper has been out injured and it was last reported that he was recovering from a back injury. The multi-time champion underwent surgery to complete the recuperation process and as per the latest development, he would still be out during the prevalent WrestleMania season. But as per PWI Elite, Orton will be present at WrestleMania weekend, not as a fighter but as a spectator. Although, it is not yet clear whether the master of RKO will make his TV appearance or not.

Thus, that's the word on Randy Orton as of now. The fans would want to give a pop at "I hear voices in my head.." but this WrestleMania the possibility of that happening is unlikely. Moreover, with Riddle- with whom Randy Orton formed a tag team- not in the scene too, no storyline in place for Randy Orton.

Who could Randy Orton face next in WWE?

While he is out at this juncture, Randy Orton will eventually make his WWE return. Therefore, to forecast what could happen in the future, let's mull over the potential opponents for Randy Orton. Let's take 4 at this time.