Mark Henry Instigates CM Punk To Get Into Brawl When He Meets Him On WWE Backstage

Ever since WWE superstar CM Punk made his WWE Backstage debut, many of his colleagues, rivals and officials have come forward to praise the former champion. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon revealed that she would love to see CM Punk back with the company. Now, former WWE champion Mark Henry has asked CM Punk to call someone out from WWE Backstage. While talking on Busted Open Radio, The World’s Strongest Man said that he wants CM Punk to use his position at WWE Backstage to introduce a storyline and challenge a WWE superstar.

Mark Henry wants to challenge CM Punk

Mark Henry said that in the upcoming episode of WWE Backstage, analyst CM Punk should call out a WWE superstar. Mark Henry wants CM Punk to accept Aleister Black’s challenge and start a storyline by delivering a promo. Mark Henry said that he doesn’t like the new CM Punk as he ‘is not causing trouble’. Mark Henry said that he doesn’t like CM Punk folding hands and shaking his head.

Mark Henry said that if FOX invites him to the WWE Backstage show, then he will challenge CM Punk for a match. Mark Henry said that CM Punk has always been and will always be a fighter. He said that CM Punk should go out and fight. Mark Henry asked CM Punk to stir something up which can entertain him and many wrestling fans.

“Bro (CM Punk), do what you like to do in your life? Stir the shit and fight. Please do that. That’s what entertains me,” said Mark Henry.

