The Undertaker To Have A Match At WrestleMania 36: WWE Rumours

WWE is gearing up for another PPV event which will be held in April 2020. WrestleMania 36 is just months away and WWE still hasn’t set up several matches. The match between Drew Mclntyre and Brock Lesnar is the only clash that has been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 till now. The other two rumoured matches are in the women’s category. WWE Royal Rumble 2020 women’s winner Charlotte Flair might go head to head against Rhea Ripley. Also, Becky Lynch may have a match against Shayna Baszler.

Also Read | Will The Undertaker And Ronda Rousey Show Up At WrestleMania 36?

Also Read | The Undertaker, Kane And Others Were Surprisingly Backstage At Royal Rumble 2020

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker doesn't have a match yet at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, the report has added that The Undertaker is looking for a clash in WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | When Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Blown Away By The Undertaker’s Entrance

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

Also Read | WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

In his last appearance, The Undertaker teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew Mclntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules in July 2019. He wasn’t present at WrestleMania 35. Also, he was expected at the Crown Jewel event in 2020. Fans would love to see him at WrestleMania 36.

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Likely To Include Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Match-up: Reports

Also Read | WWE WrestleMania 36: Lesnar Vs McIntyre And Reigns Vs "The Fiend" To Headline The PPV