Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

The Undertaker To Have A Match At WrestleMania 36: WWE Rumours

WWE News

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker doesn't have a match yet at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. Keep reading.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Undertaker

WWE is gearing up for another PPV event which will be held in April 2020. WrestleMania 36 is just months away and WWE still hasn’t set up several matches. The match between Drew Mclntyre and Brock Lesnar is the only clash that has been confirmed for WrestleMania 36 till now. The other two rumoured matches are in the women’s category. WWE Royal Rumble 2020 women’s winner Charlotte Flair might go head to head against Rhea Ripley. Also, Becky Lynch may have a match against Shayna Baszler.

Also Read | Will The Undertaker And Ronda Rousey Show Up At WrestleMania 36?

Also Read | The Undertaker, Kane And Others Were Surprisingly Backstage At Royal Rumble 2020

The Undertaker at WrestleMania 36?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Undertaker doesn't have a match yet at the upcoming WrestleMania 36. However, the report has added that The Undertaker is looking for a clash in WrestleMania 36. 

Also Read | When Stone Cold Steve Austin Was Blown Away By The Undertaker’s Entrance

Also Read | WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

In his last appearance, The Undertaker teamed up with Roman Reigns to defeat Drew Mclntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules in July 2019. He wasn’t present at WrestleMania 35. Also, he was expected at the Crown Jewel event in 2020. Fans would love to see him at WrestleMania 36. 

Also Read | WrestleMania 36 Likely To Include Becky Lynch Vs Shayna Baszler Match-up: Reports

Also Read | WWE WrestleMania 36: Lesnar Vs McIntyre And Reigns Vs "The Fiend" To Headline The PPV

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NIRMALA RECITES KASHMIRI POEM
GOVT TO SELL LIC SHARES THROUGH IPO
FM'S JAITLEY TRIBUTE
FM ON WELLNESS, WATER, SANITATION
THREE PROMINENT THEME OF THE BUDGET
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA