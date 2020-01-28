Edge Forced To Break Script During Royal Rumble Due To AJ Style's Injury: WWE Rumours

Former WWE Champion Edge stunned the entire WWE Universe by making a sudden entry at the WWE Royal Rumble. The fans had no clue about Edge’s presence but as the music started on No.21, the entire ‘Minute Maid Park’ broke their voice. Edge appeared in front of an energetic crowd and delivered a commendable performance as he went on to eliminate Randy Orton from the ring. However, the 46-year-old was forced to break the script after he injured AJ Styles with a devastating spear.

Edge breaks script at WWE Royal Rumble for AJ Styles

The Phenomenal One failed to perform well at the very recent Royal Rumble. AJ Styles failed to eliminate a single fighter in the year opening PPV and it seems that the former WWE champion is going to miss out for the next few months following his injury. According to reports, Edge busted out AJ Styles with a deadly spear and it incurred AJ Styles badly. Edge had nothing in option and he was forced to eliminate AJ Styles much before it was actually going to happen. Take a look at the moment that injured AJ Styles badly.

Edge is finally back and he is going to stay active in WWE for a while now. A lot of media outlets reported that the 46-year-old has signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. It is definitely good news for Edge's fans but the contract willl last for 3 years, unlike WWE’s 5-year contract. Well, for the time being, Edge is active and WWE fans are going to seen him in action. Take a look at some of the best moments of Edge’s WWE career before we see him back in style.

