Here’s Why Rey Mysterio Lost His United States Championship To Andrade

WWE fans were left in shock when they saw Andrade defeat Rey Mysterio to become the new United States champion at WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event. Fans who were at the live event revealed that Andrade won the match by delivering his iconic hammerlock DDT. Many fans slammed WWE for not keeping this match on RAW and asked the company why they did that.

Also Read l Andrade defeats Rey Mysterio for the United States title at a WWE Live event

Also Read l Rey Mysterio lauds CM Punk, reveals desire to see him make WWE comeback

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE had different plans for Rey Mysterio and the United States Championship. That’s why they had to take those steps. Dave Meltzer revealed that previously, when Seth Rollins punished Rey Mysterio, a new storyline emerged between the two. He said that in the future, fans can see Rey Mysterio teaming up with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to take down Seth Rollins and the AOP. He added that the United States title has no use in the storyline.

Also Read l WWE: Watch Rey Mysterio reveal how his son Dominik learned the 619 move

“They want the main programme to be Rey, Samoa Joe, and Kevin Owens against Seth and the AOP. That may not be shot on Monday, although we’ve already sort of have shot it, you know they beat up Rey at the end, they had Joe there and Kevin Owens gets beat up by them every week anyway. So you can see it all tying together already,” said Dave Meltzer.

What's next for the United States Championship title

Andrade, on the other hand, is currently busy with Humberto Carrillo. Now that he has a title, WWE can start a nice storyline between the two. The rivalry between the two has been going on for a while. The inclusion of the US title gives it more meaning and weight. Humberto Carrillo, who has been a friend and student of Rey Mysterio, can take his master's revenge and become the new champion. It's clear that WWE has started developing new storylines for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble PPV.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: Rey Mysterio eliminates Randy Orton, Triple H to win Royal Rumble 2006