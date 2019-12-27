Andrade Defeats Rey Mysterio For The United States Title At A WWE Live Event

The WWE house show after Christmas at Madison Square Garden has been an annual tradition. WWE doesn’t disappoint its fans in terms of the number of main events. Similarly, in a dramatic main event, Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States championship at Madison Square Garden.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Expects Andrade To Become The Next WWE Superstar

Also Read | WWE RAW Nov 18 Results: Seth Rollins Defeats Andrade, Heyman Makes A Huge Announcement

Andrade had a comfortable win against Rey Mysterio as he hit his hammerlock DDT finisher after evading Mysterio's frog splash. WWE is yet to confirm the title change, but the fans present at MSG were excited to share about the incident on Twitter. It was Andrade’s first singles title since he left WWE NXT.

Also Read | Rey Mysterio Lauds CM Punk, Reveals Desire To See Him Make WWE Comeback

Wow - Andrade just won the US Championship from Rey at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/g7Ka20wmeG — Sam Roberts (@notsam) December 27, 2019

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. Win, Rey Mysterio Retains US Title Against Seth Rollins

Andrade is in a real-life relationship with WWE superstar Charlotte Flair. After Andrade’s win, Charlotte praised the former WWE NXT champion for winning the United States championship at MSG.

Also Read | WWE RAW: Seth Rollins To Face Rey Mysterio For United States Championship

Also Read | WWE: Randy Orton Congratulates Rey Mysterio After His United States Championship Win

Andrade's career with WWE

Andrade signed with WWE NXT in the year 2015 and won the WWE NXT title in 2017. He was formerly known as La Sombra when he was wrestling with CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He moved to WWE RAW in April 2019 and since then, he has been receiving a long-deserved push. With this win, WWE has changed the US Championship title twice at Madison Square Garden. It was AJ Styles who was the first person to achieve this feat as he defeated Kevin Owens for the strap in July 2017.

Also Read | WWE News: Kurt Angle Confesses That Teaming Up With The Shield Was A 'Dream Come True.'