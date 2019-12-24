The Debate
Rey Mysterio Lauds CM Punk, Reveals Desire To See Him Make WWE Comeback

WWE News

Recently, current United States Champion Rey Mysterio praised CM Punk’s in-ring skills and said that he wants CM Punk back in the WWE ring. Read more to know.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rey Mysterio

Ever since WWE superstar CM Punk made his WWE Backstage debut, many of his colleagues, rivals and officials have come forward to praise the former champion. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon revealed that she would love to see CM Punk back with the company. Now, the current United States Champion Rey Mysterio praised CM Punk’s in-ring skills and said that he wants to see him return to the ring as well.

Also Read l WWE RAW Highlights: The O.C. win, Rey Mysterio retains US title against Seth Rollins

While talking to a leading Indian sports portal, Mysterio revealed that CM Punk’s WWE return is up to him but it would be great for the brand if he decides to make a comeback. He added that Punk has a great personality, character and is exceptional in the ring. He also revealed that he is a fan of watching CM Punk during the WWE Backstage show.

“I doubt anybody out there would say, ‘Nah, I don’t really want to see him back.’ He has a great personality, great character and he’s great in the ring,” said Rey Mysterio to Sportskeeda.

Also Read l WWE RAW: Rollins will face Mysterio; Orton and The Viking Raiders to clash with The O.C.

CM Punk makes WWE Backstage debut

CM Punk made a shocking, unannounced WWE Backstage debut on November 13, 2019. CM Punk, also known as 'Best in the World', made his comeback in the final moments of the show, shocking all the guest hosts and fans. Punk started trending on Twitter, Facebook and other social media websites. Many WWE superstars like Seth Rollins, Bray Wyatt and many more started challenging CM Punk for a match at WrestleMania 36. However, he still denies all comeback rumours and revealed that he would not be returning to the WWE ring. CM Punk left WWE after he had a "verbal fight" with WWE officials.

Also Read l WWE: Seth Rollins to Becky Lynch, 5 breakout superstars of the decade

Also Read l WWE's most disliked videos feature Charlotte Flair and Kofi Kingston

Published:
COMMENT
